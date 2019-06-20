Barbara Jean Antrim



Mooresville - passed away on June 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on May 8, 1945 in Princeton, IN to the late Norman and Lois (Ford) Block. Barbara earned her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University. From there, she began a long and distinguished career in elementary education as a second-grade teacher at Newby Elementary and later Neil Armstrong Elementary schools in Mooresville, where she retired after 38 years of service. She married the love of her life, Richard Antrim and recently celebrated their 49th Anniversary, just three days before her passing. She was a faithful member of the Hope United Presbyterian Church in Plainfield and enjoyed doing word searches to keep her mind sharp. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 49 years, Richard Antrim; son Vincent Antrim; daughters Laura Kendall, Amy Antrim; brother Edward H. Block; sisters Patricia Hufford, Ida Block and two granddaughters Kaitlyn Kendall and Claira Antrim. Visitation will be held Monday, June 24 from 1pm- 4pm at Hope United Presbyterian Church, 1331 Section St, Plainfield, IN, with funeral services beginning at 4:00pm Monday at the church. Burial Mooresville Cemetery. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019