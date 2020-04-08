|
|
Barbara Jean Cala
1926 - 2020 94 years old - Died on April 4, 2020
She was born Barbara Jean Gillespie on January 10, 1926, in Elletsville, Indiana, to Orine and Elizabeth Gillespie, the youngest of eight children. She would graduate from Elletsville High School in 1942. She met Noble Cala in Trenton, New Jersey, and they would marry in New York City on June 8,1946.
She lived a long, full life, and so enjoyed her friends, family, church and joy of travel. Her and her husband traveled to all but a few of the fifty states. She loved to sing and shared her melodic alto voice for many years, singing in the church choir and in duets with others. One of her favorite songs was the song "Because He Lives," written by Bill and Gloria Gaither. The following words from that song ring true in her death: "And then one day I'll cross the river, I'll fight life's final war with pain; And then as death gives way to victory, I'll see the lights of glory and I'll know He lives."
She will be sorely missed, and remembered for the great love she had for her children and her savior, Jesus Christ. She died peacefully, knowing that she was headed to a place that knows no pain or sorrow. We look forward to reuniting with her one day, a mother so loved and appreciated.
Her husband Noble survives her. Her and Noble had four children, all who survive her. They are Elizabeth Owens of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dan Cala of Henderson, Nevada, Steve Cala of Carmel, Indiana, and Terry Cala, of Naples, Florida.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020