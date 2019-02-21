Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Dobbs

Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Dobbs

Winter Haven, FL formerly of Indianapolis - Bobbie Dobbs, 93, passed away February 14, 2019 in FL. Services are tentatively scheduled: Visitation Thursday, February 21 from 5 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services Friday, February 22 at 11 AM with visitation 10 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019
