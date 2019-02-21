|
|
Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Dobbs
Winter Haven, FL formerly of Indianapolis - Bobbie Dobbs, 93, passed away February 14, 2019 in FL. Services are tentatively scheduled: Visitation Thursday, February 21 from 5 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services Friday, February 22 at 11 AM with visitation 10 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019