Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Barbara Jean Endsley


Barbara Jean Endsley

Greenwood - Barbara Jean Endsley, 85, of Greenwood passed away April 27, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:00 pm, also in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 7929 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268. To leave the family online condolences, please visit: www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019
