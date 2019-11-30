Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jessen's Funeral Home
729 US 31
Whiteland, IN
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Barbara Jean Kline

Barbara Jean Kline Obituary
Franklin - Heaven can be thankful Thursday night as they received another angel.

Barbara Jean Kline transcended from a full life into the great beyond this Thanksgiving evening.

Barbara or Barb as she was often called was the child of Harold and Lucille Mains. Her only surviving sibling is Linda Lea Corn (Charles).

In 1950, she met her soulmate Harry William Kline. In 1951, they confirmed their love with marriage. They were blessed with three daughters, Barbara Ann Faryna (Taras), the late Deborah Kay Phillips (and her husband John), and Sherry Lea French (the late Charles). The trio of daughters would create 7 grandchildren that brought to being 13 great-grandchildren. Barb's family is her legacy as she was an adored mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She genuinely lit up the room with her infectious smile and warming glow. She will be missed.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3 from 4 to 8 PM at Jessen's Funeral Home, 729 US 31, Whiteland, IN. Visitation will also be held Wednesday, December 4 from 1 to 2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis with Funeral Services beginning at 2 PM. Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. Visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
