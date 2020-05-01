Barbara Jean "Bob" Massey
Mrs. Barbara Jean "Bob" Massey, passed away Friday April 24, 2020.
Born in Ardmore, Tennessee she moved to Indianapolis in 1955. She was a member of Seven Star Missionary Baptist Church. Having begun a career at Central State Hospital, she completed over 40 years with them retired, and returned to healthcare on a part-time basis with Advantage Healthcare Agency until her death. She was a member of the Gospel Keys, and sung with the Contempts.
Services are private with interment at Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis.
She leaves to carry on her legacy a son, Rick A. Lacy (Tracy); daughter, Jamie Massey-Flowers (Stanley); eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brother, Charles "Chubby" Massey, and sister, Ann Christy.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.