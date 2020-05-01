Barbara Jean "Bob" Massey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean "Bob" Massey

Mrs. Barbara Jean "Bob" Massey, passed away Friday April 24, 2020.

Born in Ardmore, Tennessee she moved to Indianapolis in 1955. She was a member of Seven Star Missionary Baptist Church. Having begun a career at Central State Hospital, she completed over 40 years with them retired, and returned to healthcare on a part-time basis with Advantage Healthcare Agency until her death. She was a member of the Gospel Keys, and sung with the Contempts.

Services are private with interment at Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis.

She leaves to carry on her legacy a son, Rick A. Lacy (Tracy); daughter, Jamie Massey-Flowers (Stanley); eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brother, Charles "Chubby" Massey, and sister, Ann Christy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved