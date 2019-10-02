Resources
Barbara Jean Taylor

Barbara Jean Taylor Obituary
Barbara Jean Taylor, age 88, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on September 27th. Born in Nashville, TN, she moved to Indianapolis in 1951. Barbara was a homemaker and she later worked in the insurance industry.

She is survived by sons Larry and Johnny Dodson; a daughter Debra Russell and a host of other family members.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 5, at 12 Noon at Christ Emmanuel MBC with Calling from 10 am. Burial at Washington Park North Cemetery. Arrangements by Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
