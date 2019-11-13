Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean (May) Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean (May) Young Obituary
Barbara Jean (May) Young

Carmel - Barbara Jean (May) Young of Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019, at the age of 70. Barbara was born in Indianapolis on September 29, 1949 to the late James Quinn and Freida Jean (Roarty) Cunningham. Barbara was a graduate of Chatard High School and Indiana Business College. She was successful in her career at Xerox Corporation, IKON, and Republic Airways.

Barbara is survived by her son Steve May, her grandchildren Quentin May and Mya May, her sisters Kathleen Cunningham Dupont, Cynthia (George) Kirles, Nancy (David) Famulari, and her many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her son Jeffrey May and her husband Wayne Young. Barbara was loved and will be greatly missed, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. The calling and memorial service will be held on Saturday November 16th beginning at 1:00PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora 740 E. 86th., Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240 In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The . To make an online condolence please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -