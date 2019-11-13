|
|
Barbara Jean (May) Young
Carmel - Barbara Jean (May) Young of Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019, at the age of 70. Barbara was born in Indianapolis on September 29, 1949 to the late James Quinn and Freida Jean (Roarty) Cunningham. Barbara was a graduate of Chatard High School and Indiana Business College. She was successful in her career at Xerox Corporation, IKON, and Republic Airways.
Barbara is survived by her son Steve May, her grandchildren Quentin May and Mya May, her sisters Kathleen Cunningham Dupont, Cynthia (George) Kirles, Nancy (David) Famulari, and her many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her son Jeffrey May and her husband Wayne Young. Barbara was loved and will be greatly missed, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. The calling and memorial service will be held on Saturday November 16th beginning at 1:00PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora 740 E. 86th., Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240 In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The . To make an online condolence please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019