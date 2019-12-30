|
|
Barbara Jeannette Robinson Hammer
Indianapolis - 72, died December 18. She was a member of Church of Christ (Jamesville, N.C.). Barbara worked 40 years for Big Fella's, and Fox Deli retiring as a Chef/Dietary Manager and Nutritionist. On Saturday January 4, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm with viewing from 12 pm until time of service, at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Wade Hammer; son, Richard S. Robinson (Brenda); daughters, Annette Robinson-Dickerson, Meridth V. and, Regina M. Hammer (Roland Poindexter), bonus daughter, Tracy Fason (Randy), 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Lela James (Colon), Lomes Pierce (Louise), Rulette Armstead (Willie Horton) and Cynthia Graves (Xavier).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020