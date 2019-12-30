Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jeannette Robinson Hammer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jeannette Robinson Hammer Obituary
Barbara Jeannette Robinson Hammer

Indianapolis - 72, died December 18. She was a member of Church of Christ (Jamesville, N.C.). Barbara worked 40 years for Big Fella's, and Fox Deli retiring as a Chef/Dietary Manager and Nutritionist. On Saturday January 4, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm with viewing from 12 pm until time of service, at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Wade Hammer; son, Richard S. Robinson (Brenda); daughters, Annette Robinson-Dickerson, Meridth V. and, Regina M. Hammer (Roland Poindexter), bonus daughter, Tracy Fason (Randy), 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Lela James (Colon), Lomes Pierce (Louise), Rulette Armstead (Willie Horton) and Cynthia Graves (Xavier).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -