Barbara Joan (Portteus) Cole
Greenwood - Barbara Joan (Portteus) Cole, 78, Greenwood, IN passed away December 19, 2019. She was born February 7, 1941 to the late Paul and Mary (Garriott) Portteus in Indianapolis. She graduated from Warren Central High School ( Class of 1959) and attended Ball State University. She worked for Farm Bureau Insurance for 45 years, retiring in 2005. She spent many years as a trainer of field personnel in the Marketing Division. She was a member of the Center United Methodist Church where she was active in women's groups and sang in the choir. Joan loved to travel. She made many trips to Europe and took many cruises. She loved Florida and walking on the beach. She loved her cats, Raven, Beau and Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 36 years, Mark William Cole; her brother David Portteus and her parents.
Survivors include her family, Libby (Lake) Ellis, Angel (Dave) Garcia, Beth Cole Eickman, Jennifer Cole, William (Barbara) Garriott, Dorothy Garriott, Michael Garriott, and many friends.
Visitation will be Monday, December 23 from 9:30-11:30 AM at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, followed by the service there at 11:30 AM. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center United Methodist Church or ALS Indiana Chapter, 7202 E. 87th Street; Suite 102, Indianapolis, IN 46256. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019