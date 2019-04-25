Services
The N. F. Chance Funeral Home
504 East National Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 784-3546
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The N. F. Chance Funeral Home
504 East National Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Keding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jones Keding


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jones Keding Obituary
Barbara Jones Keding, 59, of Thonotosassa, FL., passed on March 20, 2019. She was born in Indpls., IN, April 28, 1959, to Juanita and Lester Jones.

She will be lovingly remembered by her Husband Larry Keding, Brother Bruce Jones, Sister Wanda Jones, Nephews Ryan Jones, Brandon Jones and wife Laura, several great nieces and nephews,and many family and friends.

She was an incredible person, always bubbly and happy, thinking of others and there to comfort or assist. She was everyone's 'Aunt Barb.'

She graduated from Manual High School. Enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing, and made hats for newborns and lap robes for others.

Our hearts still ache in sadness, Secret tears will flow, What it meant to lose you, No one else can know.

Celebration of Life service to be held at N.F. Chance Funeral Home, 504 National Ave., Indianapolis, April 28, 2019, 10 am - 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the , ASPCA or local Animal Shelter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now