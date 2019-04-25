|
|
Barbara Jones Keding, 59, of Thonotosassa, FL., passed on March 20, 2019. She was born in Indpls., IN, April 28, 1959, to Juanita and Lester Jones.
She will be lovingly remembered by her Husband Larry Keding, Brother Bruce Jones, Sister Wanda Jones, Nephews Ryan Jones, Brandon Jones and wife Laura, several great nieces and nephews,and many family and friends.
She was an incredible person, always bubbly and happy, thinking of others and there to comfort or assist. She was everyone's 'Aunt Barb.'
She graduated from Manual High School. Enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing, and made hats for newborns and lap robes for others.
Our hearts still ache in sadness, Secret tears will flow, What it meant to lose you, No one else can know.
Celebration of Life service to be held at N.F. Chance Funeral Home, 504 National Ave., Indianapolis, April 28, 2019, 10 am - 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the , ASPCA or local Animal Shelter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019