Barbara Kimbrel
Indianapolis, IN - Barbara (Cox) Kimbrel, 87 passed away on October 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roy E. Kimbrel; two daughters, Paula (Mills) Isenhower, husband, Rick, Cynthia (Mills) Durham, husband, Scott; two step daughters, Elizabeth (Kimbrel) Broyles, husband, Dale, Deborah (Kimbrel) Ewing, husband, Tom; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Myrl and Paul Cox; son, Harry and 1 granddaughter.
Barbara spent her career working as an Administrative Assistant and retired from RCA in 1988.
Per her wishes, services will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Marion County Humane Society.
