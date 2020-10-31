1/
Barbara Kimbrel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Kimbrel

Indianapolis, IN - Barbara (Cox) Kimbrel, 87 passed away on October 30, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roy E. Kimbrel; two daughters, Paula (Mills) Isenhower, husband, Rick, Cynthia (Mills) Durham, husband, Scott; two step daughters, Elizabeth (Kimbrel) Broyles, husband, Dale, Deborah (Kimbrel) Ewing, husband, Tom; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Myrl and Paul Cox; son, Harry and 1 granddaughter.

Barbara spent her career working as an Administrative Assistant and retired from RCA in 1988.

Per her wishes, services will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marion County Humane Society.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.indianafuneralcare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved