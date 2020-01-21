|
Barbara L. Kruse
Indianapolis - Barbara L. Mayfield Kruse, 81, passed away January 19, 2020. She was a Waitress for Kresge. Barbara was a former member of the 7th & 8th Christian Church but now attends Speedway Christian Church. She was an avid bowler, loved water aerobics, fishing and camping. Barbara was a proud member of the Liar's Club. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kruse. She is survived by her children, Martin (Kim) Kruse, William Kruse and Patricia (Barry) Burkhart; sister, Marianne Bowers; brother, David (Janet) Mayfield; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday January 24, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11:30am Saturday January 25, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Entombment will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020