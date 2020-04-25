|
|
Barbara L. Meadors
Danville IN - Barbara Lauren Meadors, 85 of Danville IN passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, friends and beloved cat, "Izzy". She was born August 1, 1934 in Washington County to the late Earl and Shirley (Darrah) Bridgewater.
She was a 3rd grade Teacher at Avon Elementary School in Avon, IN for 28 years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of Hendricks County Retired Teachers Association and she enjoyed playing Bridge and Euchre with her longtime friends.
She graduated High School in Scottsburg IN in 1952. She graduated from Indiana University in 1970 with a BS in Education, she then continued on to get her Masters Degree in Education. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and was a longtime IU Basketball fan and contributor.
She was married to Jerrel (Jerry) E. Meadors on May 11, 1957 until his death in 2016. She has a brother, Evan (Linda) Bridgewater, Scottsburg, IN; she has a daughter, Terry L. Sampson (Fiance, Charles F. Greenwell) and a granddaughter, Krista L. Sampson. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Bridgewater and a son-in-law, Jeffrey A. Sampson. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lemmons Church and Cemetery c/o JP Weisheit, 6892 W. Co. Rd. 575 S., French Lick IN 47432 or to the Hendricks County Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020