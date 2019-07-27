Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ur Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 S. Meridian St
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Sida


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Sida Obituary
Barbara L. Sida

Greenwood - Barbara L. Sida, 78, of Greenwood, passed away July 25, 2019. Visitation: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 2-6pm at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis, and Monday, July 29th, 10-11am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, 11am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com to view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Download Now