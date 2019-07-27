|
|
Barbara L. Sida
Greenwood - Barbara L. Sida, 78, of Greenwood, passed away July 25, 2019. Visitation: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 2-6pm at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis, and Monday, July 29th, 10-11am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, 11am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com to view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 27, 2019