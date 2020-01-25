|
72 of Indianapolis passed away January 18, 2020. She was born August 13, 1947 in Indianapolis the daughter of Edward Frank and Betty B. Glidden. Barbara was a bookkeeper for Winona Memorial Hospital, Wishard Hospital, and Eskenazi Memorial Hospital. She was a 1965 Graduate of Speedway High School. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lach; son, Donald (Robin) Lach; sister, Susanne (Steve) Heim; brother, Frank (Beth) Glidden; grandchildren, Dustin (Abby) Lach, Amber (James) Wieferich, Rebecca (Scott) Hammock, and Brittany Lach; nine great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, JAN 28, 2020 at 1PM in Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with visitation from 11AM - 1PM on Tuesday, JAN 28, 2020. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020