|
|
Barbara "Teri" Lambert
Indianapolis - Barbara Theresa Lambert (Teri) passed away at her Indianapolis home January 31, 2019.
The funeral service will be held for family and friends Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 4:30pm at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205. A burial ceremony will be held at Teri's beloved Culver later this week.
Teri was born in Kokomo to Barbara (Bassett) and William P. Lambert on January 2, 1964. She graduated from Kokomo High School and earned a B.A. in Communications from Purdue University.
Teri worked as an integral part of Ambassadair Travel Club, a division of American Trans Air. She journeyed the world to over 70 countries as a Tour Director and later formed the Corporate Incentive Division.
She parlayed that enthusiasm and zest for helping others to Eli Lilly and Company. There, Teri excelled and received the highest recognition as a Senior Executive Sales Representative for the Diabetes Specialty Division. Through her 17-year tenure, she positively impacted the life of people suffering from diabetes in Indianapolis with her unwavering physician support.
Teri loved and lived a full life. She grew up happily in a loving family. She was an avid water skier, tennis player and an amazing golfer. Teri treasured her sisters within the bond of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Also, she was highly decorated during her years at Culver Summer Schools and Camps.
She had an amazing sense of resourcefulness in life and work. Everyone who knew her has that special 'Teri story.' She was always able to finesse something amazing because she consistently shared truth, integrity, loyalty, connection, passion and generosity from her heart.
Teri is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marjorie (Finch) and Weston H. Bassett (Kokomo) and paternal grandparents Amzel (Grimes) and Roland Lambert (Indianapolis).
Teri is survived by her parents, Barbara and William Lambert, Kokomo, IN; sister Katharyn Lambert Williams (Daniel), nephew Weston, Indianapolis, IN; dear friend Heidi Dwyer Kaplan (Lauren, Noah, Allie); uncle William Bassett (Sharon) cousins Sarah Sullivan (David), Brenda Read (Scott), William Bassett Jr. (Nicole); Aunt Katharyn Rebber (Stanley); Uncle John Bassett (Linda) cousins Laura Olejnik (Ryan); Derek Bassett (Jennifer). Aunt Jacqueline Lambert, cousins Nicole Erwin (Robert) and Lisa Lambert.
The Teri Lambert Legacy Foundation has been established to honor her in perpetuity. Please contact the family for more information.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019