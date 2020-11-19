1/1
Barbara Lee Griffith
Barbara Lee Griffith

Indianapolis - Barbara Lee Griffith, 82, of Indianapolis, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1938 in Evanston, IL to Gordon Joseph and Doris Ethel (Slapp) Griffith. Barbara was a twin but her twin brother did not survive the birth.

Barbara graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison with a B.S. degree in Physical Therapy (PT) in 1960. She worked as a PT in Wisconsin, Michigan and Australia. She always said that Australia was her second home. Barbara was a life member of the American Physical Therapy Association. She received a Master of Health Administration (MHA) from the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1975 and later retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana on December 1, 1995. Her hobbies included travel, reading, history, people and all kinds of sports; the Wisconsin Badgers were her favorite team.

Survivors include her partner, Carol Simmons, nephews, James, John (Jennifer), and Patrick Griffith, two great-nephews, Joel and Alec and two great-nieces, Makena and Lydia. She was preceded in death by her brother John (Sally) Griffith. Barbara was active in a variety of community organizations her entire life holding positions of leadership in many of them and was an active member of Broadway United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Chapel at Broadway United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the University of Wisconsin Physical Therapy Program, Madison, WI or Broadway United Methodist Church, 609 E. 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
