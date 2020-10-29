1/1
Barbara M. O'Maley
1938 - 2020
Barbara M. O'Maley

Indianapolis - Barbara M. O'Maley, 82, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 28, 2020. Barbara was born in Indianapolis on January 29, 1938 to the late Herman and Margaret (Davey) Kasper. On April 27, 1963 Barbara wed the late James F. O'Maley.

Barbara was a graduate of St. Agnes Academy. She then went on to earn an Associate degree in home economics from Mt. St. Joseph College in Cincinnati. Barbara loved children, which led her to own her own daycare and preschool called "Babes In The Woods"; Barbara retired in 2005 after caring for children for over 30 years.

Barbara was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Beech Grove where she was active in the Altar Society. Barbara loved gardening and working in her yard, collecting gnomes, creating stained glass, celebrating St. Patrick's Day, and ultimately spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered as a very caring woman; her gentle nature will be greatly missed by all of those who loved her.

Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James F. O'Maley and her siblings, Bernard Kasper and Phyllis Costello.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Melissa) O'Maley, Steve (Kelli) Klaiber, and Bryan (Shari) O'Maley; her brother, Michael (Pat) Kasper; her grandchildren, Klancy, Jordon, Jake, Lilli, Colleen, Ella, and Davin; and her 4 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Nativity Catholic Church, 7225 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis. Visitation will be held in the church on Thursday prior to the celebration of mass from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will follow the celebration of mass at Calvary Cemetery, where Barbara will be laid to rest next to James. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Child Center, 901 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202; envelopes will be provided at the church on Thursday. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to leave an online condolence for Barbara's family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
