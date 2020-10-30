Barbara M. Redmond
Carmel - 94, departed this life Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born November 8, 1925 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Frank and Geraldine (nee Esh) McLaughlin. She earned her degree in mathematics from Western Michigan University.
Barbara was a founding member of St. Luke Catholic Church and was a devoted volunteer and member of The Altar Society as well as, the Saint Augustine Guild of Little Sisters of the Poor. She loved to play golf and was an accomplished Bridge partner. She loved needle point and she was also a member of Woodland and Ulen Country Clubs. Barbara was a kind and generous soul who appreciated the little things in life. She was happiest though making memories with her beloved family and friends and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 66 years, William A. Redmond, Sr. in 2013; her loving daughter, Jane Ann Holder and dear sister, Caroline Rose. She is survived by her beloved son, William A. (Chris) Redmond, Jr.; her dear grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Holder, Patricia Kathleen Redmond (Vanessa Dennis), Megan Holder, Albert Michael (Maria) Redmond, Molly Colleen Redmond (Susan Kutz) and Barbara Maureen Redmond; her beloved great-grandchildren, Audrey & Jack Holder, Ellison & Noa Redmond, Lulu, Wyatt & Skylar Redmond and a host of dear friends at The Barrington.
Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara will begin at 11:30 am on Thursday, November 5th at St. Luke Catholic Church. Entombment follows at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Luke Catholic Church in memory of Barbara Redmond.
