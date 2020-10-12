Barbara Marie (Stroup) WeaverIndianapolis - Barbara Marie (Stroup) Weaver, age 85 of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on October 8, 2020. Barbara was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 15, 1935 to parents Dr. Tyler J. and May Lybrand Stroup. Barbara graduated from Indianapolis Shortridge High School and attended Hanover College and degrees from Butler University, where she met her husband Robert Allen Weaver. Barbara was a devoted wife to her husband and mother to her one and only son, Mark Robert. In her working career, she was a teacher for a short time, and she did a great deal of volunteer work for over 25 years for the Salvation Army, selflessly devoting her time to those in need. The family lived in Germany for two years and continued to travel to Europe, self car camping, for several summers thereafter.Barbara loved nature, a lifelong rock hound, and cat lover. Most years she attended the Indy 500, the Indiana State Fair, and every year of the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. She was a fan of British humor, Highland Cattle, Rough Fell Sheep, castles, sports, James Dean, classic movies, TV, and musicals, Disney, Elton John, and of course Elvis! Barbara and her son never missed a year visiting Graceland since it was opened to the public. They had a propensity for stumbling into the unusual things like accidentally being locked in a castle turret overnight; or during a serious conversation with a senior member of the UK Royal Family, handed one a heavy potted plant to carry along; or collecting fallen leaves during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden; or sitting with Santa in Marshall Field's while he had to manage a toy Paddington Bear that was bigger than the both of them; or unknowingly set-up camping in the dark only to awake in the morning in the middle of a barren football field surrounded by two football teams and fans in the bleachers!; and so many more. Barbara was interested in almost everything from simple sponges to outer space and the Eifel Tower!Barbara was always proud and supportive of Bob and Mark with all their events. Though her official teaching career was short, every year she would hear from one of her students she had in her first week of school nearly 60 years ago!Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and childhood life-long friend Marth Harrison Pickering.She will be lovingly missed by her son Mark, and her life-long family and friends: Ruth Hardy Beck, Donna Moffitt Booth and Kathleen Moffitt Tilson.Calling will be held from 12:30 pm until 2pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple (1305 Road Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220), where funeral services will follow beginning at 2pm. Burial will follow services at Crown Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Barbara to The Salvation Army, 540 N. Alabama, Indianapolis, IN 46204.