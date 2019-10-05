|
Barbara Mary Neville
Indianapolis - age 87, passed away on Friday October 4, 2019. Barbara worked at A & P and Indiana Bell to be able to take her next trip to places like Australia and Africa. Later she spent her time volunteering. She attended St. Michael and Christ the King Catholic Churches as a long time Broadripple resident. She enjoyed beer and walks and loved her dogs. She very family oriented, caring for her parents and ever present in the lives of her nieces and nephews.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019