Barbara McLaughlin
Greenwood - Barbara Ann McLaughlin, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Born on December 27, 1944, Barb was the only child of Albert and Jean Becker. Growing up in New Castle, she learned the grocery business from her father (Becker Bros.) and was often seen visiting and working in the grocery stores with her mother.
Barb was a joyful child who became a well-accomplished young woman. She was a member of numerous clubs in high school and was elected Governor of Girls State in 1962. She graduated from Indiana University in elementary education and was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. For many years, Barb was a devoted kindergarten teacher, and later managed an infertility office.
Her love of children, family, and animals came straight from her heart. Barb cherished vacations by the lake in Culver, Indiana with her children and family, and catching beautiful sunsets on the beach in Siesta Key, Florida. Neighbors would often see her walking her dogs, including Great Danes and Black Labs, over the years, and she cared for many stray animals.
Barb's vibrant spirit, glorious smile, and dedication to her family and friends will be missed dearly. She will be remembered with love by her four children: Jeff McLaughlin, Scott McLaughlin (Gina Shockley), Molly Ott (Jon Ott), and Mark McLaughlin (Monica McLaughlin); and six grandchildren, Madeline, Everett, Garrett Grace, Cole, and Eliana, along with her dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Jean and Albert Becker.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org (225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601) or the ASPCA at www.aspca.org (424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128).
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, Indiana. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm, along with burial at South Mound Cemetery-West Lawn Addition. You may express condolences, share a memory, send a "Hug from Home" or view the service live at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.