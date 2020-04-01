Services
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
(765) 345-7400
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Join the live stream at www.hinsey-brown.com
Barbara Messick


1933 - 2020
Barbara Messick Obituary
Barbara Messick

Greenwood - Barbara A. Messick, Greenwood.

Surviors, Lonnie D. Messick, Jr.; sons, Kenneth Messick, Carey Messick; daughter, Patricia Duncan; grandsons, Scott Messick, Trevor Duncan.

Private services 12 noon Saturday, April 4, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel. Join the live stream at www.hinsey-brown.com. Please utilize the online condolence option and our Hugs from Home program, both available at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 1, 2020
