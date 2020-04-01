|
|
Barbara Messick
Greenwood - Barbara A. Messick, Greenwood.
Surviors, Lonnie D. Messick, Jr.; sons, Kenneth Messick, Carey Messick; daughter, Patricia Duncan; grandsons, Scott Messick, Trevor Duncan.
Private services 12 noon Saturday, April 4, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel. Join the live stream at www.hinsey-brown.com. Please utilize the online condolence option and our Hugs from Home program, both available at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 1, 2020