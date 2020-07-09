Dr. Barbara N. McElhiney D.D.S.
Dr. Barbara N. McElhiney D.D.S., 65, was born in Elyria, Ohio to Geraldine and Jack Chandler McElhiney. She passed away on February 8, 2020 after a long illness surrounded by loving family. A graduate of Broad Ripple High School, Indiana University, (B.S. and M.S.) and the Indiana University School of Dentistry, she completed a fellowship in emergency dental medicine at Rhode Island Hospital. She returned to the Indianapolis area where she opened a practice in 1991 in Greenwood.
She is survived by brother Jack Christopher McElhiney (Mary Pat); niece Meaghan Kathleen McElhiney Neman (Paul); nephews Matthew Christopher McElhiney (Lindsey), Larry David McElhiney, Daniel Clayton McElhiney, and Jeffrey Allen McElhiney (Liz); great nephews Jack Robert Neman and Conor Martin McElhiney; grand niece Riley Emersyn McElhiney; Julie Marsh and Jane A Root. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Larry David McElhiney (Charlene).
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Gennesaret Free Clinics, 615 N. Alabama St. Indianapolis IN 46204 (www.gennesaret.org
) and NeuroHope Wellness, 6002 Sunnyside Rd., Indianapolis 46236 (www.neurohopewellness.org
.)