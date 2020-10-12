Barbara Norton HamiltonIndianapolis - Barbara Norton Hamilton, born December 13, 1931, passed away on August 28, 2020. Her husband, Kenneth Hamilton, preceded her in death; she is survived by four step-children. She obtained her bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing from Boston College and a Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. In 1973 she was recruited to teach in the first Family Nurse Practitioner program held at Wishard (now Eskenazi) Hospital. When that program ended she taught Fundamentals of Nursing and Community Health Nursing at Indiana University School of Nursing in Indianapolis until her retirement in the mid-1990s. She is the coauthor of a seminal text book in nursing, Skills for professional nursing practice, communication, physical appraisal, and clinical techniques. Barbara was an avid skier, hiker, and Master Gardener and served as a volunteer for several community organizations. Barbara and her late husband, Ken, established and endowed scholarship in honor of Barbara's Mother, the Berniece Norton Nursing Scholarship. Memorial gifts may be made to this account at Indiana University School of Nursing, Indianapolis.A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 11:00am to noon with a memorial service at noon in the Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton, Indiana.