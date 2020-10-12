1/
Barbara Norton Hamilton
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Norton Hamilton

Indianapolis - Barbara Norton Hamilton, born December 13, 1931, passed away on August 28, 2020. Her husband, Kenneth Hamilton, preceded her in death; she is survived by four step-children. She obtained her bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing from Boston College and a Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. In 1973 she was recruited to teach in the first Family Nurse Practitioner program held at Wishard (now Eskenazi) Hospital. When that program ended she taught Fundamentals of Nursing and Community Health Nursing at Indiana University School of Nursing in Indianapolis until her retirement in the mid-1990s. She is the coauthor of a seminal text book in nursing, Skills for professional nursing practice, communication, physical appraisal, and clinical techniques. Barbara was an avid skier, hiker, and Master Gardener and served as a volunteer for several community organizations. Barbara and her late husband, Ken, established and endowed scholarship in honor of Barbara's Mother, the Berniece Norton Nursing Scholarship. Memorial gifts may be made to this account at Indiana University School of Nursing, Indianapolis.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 11:00am to noon with a memorial service at noon in the Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton, Indiana.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved