Barbara Overley
Lebanon - Mrs. Barbara A. Sweitzer Overley, age 91, of Lebanon, Indiana formerly of Madison entered this life on November 17, 1928 in Hammond, Indiana. She was the loving daughter of William and Elizabeth Snyder Sweitzer. She was raised in Hammond and later resided in Monticello and graduated in 1946 from Monticello High School where she was class secretary. She then attended Montreat Campus for a short time. On October 18, 1947 she eloped with her sweetheart, Ross Alan Overley. This union of 68 years was blessed with daughters, Canda, Debra and Lora and sons, Bruce Alan, Brian and Kevin. Her husband was a Veteran of the Korean War and was in private practice as a psychiatrist in Indianapolis, while she worked as a sales associate for Clinique at Lafayette Square. He later accepted a position as a psychiatrist at the Madison State Hospital and the family moved to Madison from Zionsville where they had resided for 22 years. She attended the North Madison Christian Church and held membership in the Madison Moose Lodge No. 765. She loved walking on the Madison Riverfront, loved her dogs and other animals, antiques were a great passion and she had many booths in the various antique malls around Madison. She had enjoyed quilting and was a QVC addict as well. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandma. Barbara died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her home in Lebanon, Indiana. Barbara will be missed by her daughters, Canda "Candie" Smith of Lebanon, Indiana, Debra Overley of Lebanon, Indiana, Lora Overley of Indianapolis, Indiana; her sons, Brian Overley of Michigan, Kevin Overley of Zionsville, Indiana; 7-grandchildren and 8-great grandchildren; her nephew, David Bielenberg; 1-great niece and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, William Sweitzer, her mother, Elizabeth Snyder Sweitzer, her beloved husband of 68 years, Ross Alan Overley, M.D. died March 2, 2017, her son, Bruce Alan Overley, died December 4, 2008, her grandsons, Grant Henry and Josh Overley, her sister, Kyral Bielenberg, and one-great nephew. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., by Bro. Bob Hicks at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Indiana. Friends may visit Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Riverfront Development or the North Madison Christian Church. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com