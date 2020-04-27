|
|
Barbara P. McLear
Carmel - Barbara "Bobbie" P. McLear nee Porter, 88, died on April 22, 2020, in Zionsville Indiana. She is survived by her two sons, Steven Matthew McLear and Gregory Paul McLear as well as her two granddaughters, Katherine Elizabeth McLear and Meagan Ann McLear.
Barbara was born on August 14, 1931 in Indianapolis. She attended Butler University in Indianapolis and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She graduated with a Master of Education and taught middle school at Carmel Clay Junior High School.
Barbara was married to the love of her life, Paul M. Mclear on August 29th, 1953 at Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle. They were married for 62 years until Paul's passing in 2015.
After retirement, Barbara divided her time between lay work at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Carmel and The Indianapolis Children's Museum where she volunteered.
Her family will hold a private celebration of her life.
n lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either St. Christopher's or The Children's Museum.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020