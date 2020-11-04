Barbara R. Killinger
Indianapolis - Barbara R. Killinger, age 95 of Indianapolis, IN passed away October 31, 2020. Barbara was born February 12,1925, the daughter to the late John Alexander Reich and Ruth (Allen) Reich in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
She was raised in Richmond, VA. She attended Stratford Hall University in Richmond, VA and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA. Barbara was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and its Good Samaritans Group, St. Vincent Hospital Guild, Indianapolis Museum of Art and its Alliance Group, and Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Louisiana State University. When she was younger, she was a model for L.S. Ayres and H.P. Wasson Department Stores.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Walsh; second husband John "Jack" W. Killinger; and son, John Walsh.
Barbara is survived by her son; Brian (Jennie) Allee-Walsh and daughter Kathleen A. Walsh; grandchildren, Katie (Tobey) Keller, Jessica and Sarah Allee-Walsh. Her stepchildren are John (Sally) Killinger and Karen Killinger; and was predeceased by William Killinger.
The funeral will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Vincent DePaul Society and Little Sisters of the Poor.
Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory of Barbara, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
.