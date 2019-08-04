Services
Franklin, IN, - Barbara L. (Merkle) Raymann 80 of Franklin, IN, formerly of Beech Grove, IN. passed away Saturday, August 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life Service Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church 89 North 17th Avenue Beech Grove, IN. Arrangements by Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN. To view a complete obituary and leave condolences at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019
