Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Rose (Reynolds) Neill


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Rose (Reynolds) Neill Obituary
Barbara Rose (Reynolds) Neill

Plainfield - Barbara Rose (Reynolds) Neill, 82, of Plainfield, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in Terre Haute on July 16, 1936, Barbara was the Daughter of the late Jack and Euvina Reynolds.

Barbara worked 23 years at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy as the business administrator. She enjoyed reading, loved animals, but most of all caring for her family. Barbara is going to be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John W. Neill; and her daughter, Kathleen Neill Armacost.

Barbara is survived by her son, Joseph A. Neill and his wife, Laura of Pendleton; her granddaughter, Sarah Allison Armacost; her grandson, Joel Andrew Moore; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's local Humane Society. Final care and cremation arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com where you may express online condolences to the Neill family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now