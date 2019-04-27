Barbara Rose (Reynolds) Neill



Plainfield - Barbara Rose (Reynolds) Neill, 82, of Plainfield, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in Terre Haute on July 16, 1936, Barbara was the Daughter of the late Jack and Euvina Reynolds.



Barbara worked 23 years at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy as the business administrator. She enjoyed reading, loved animals, but most of all caring for her family. Barbara is going to be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John W. Neill; and her daughter, Kathleen Neill Armacost.



Barbara is survived by her son, Joseph A. Neill and his wife, Laura of Pendleton; her granddaughter, Sarah Allison Armacost; her grandson, Joel Andrew Moore; and several nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's local Humane Society.