Barbara Schulmeyer Near
A decorated Indianapolis Public School's teacher passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on April 28, 2020. She had been a 17-year cancer survivor.
Her soulmate and husband for over 43 years, Dale Barton Near, had passed away just 8 months earlier.
"Babs" was born in Indianapolis on August 7, 1932. She graduated from Howe High School. She received her college degree and Masters at Butler University.
She lived throughout the world as the wife of an international geologist. In 1967, she returned to Indianapolis as one of the teachers and leaders of Day Adult High School for Indianapolis Public Schools. She dedicated her life to teaching young mothers in all phases of life including how to raise children, cooking, nutrition, sewing, as well as finance and the business side of running a household.
In 1976, she married Dale Near and in the late 1980s, she began an illustrious career as an interior decorator for Barbara Near Interiors. She was active with her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, and St. Luke's Methodist Church. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and kept busy gardening and traveling with her husband and friends throughout the world.
She is survived by her daughter, Deni Petticrew (Paul Petticrew), son, Brad Shaw (Susan Shaw), three stepdaughters, Deborah Scott (Judd Scott), Sheryl Near, and Kimberly Near, four grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters.
Due to the Coronavirus, a "Celebration of Life" shall be postponed until prudent to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.