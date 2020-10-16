1/
Barbara Schultz
Barbara Schultz

Indianapolis - Barbara Schultz, age 84, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Plainfield Health Center in Plainfield, Indiana.

Barbara loved to shop, crochet and read romance novels. She crocheted blankets for her great-grandchildren and gave many blankets away to her friends.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Keen, daughters Cindy (Donald) Bigeck, Penny (Tim Alberts) Laes, Laura (Mark) Stevens, Cheryl Brown and her son Michael (Sandy) Schultz. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and a niece. In addition to her parents Emerson and Olivia Williams, she was preceded in death by her daughters Terry (Tony) Majors, Peggy (Neil) Hedke, and son Danny Neuhausel. She will be missed greatly by many. Services have been entrusted with Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
3172419311
