Barbara Sims
Avon - Barbara Diane Sims (Fields) went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 12, 2019. She was born December 28, 1931 to the late Ralph and Ruth Fields.
Precious memories of Barbara will be shared by her remaining family members. Her husband of 65 years, Merrill (Sam) W. Sims and their 4 children, Greg (Carol) Sims, Doug (Nancy) Sims, Mike (Marjorie) Sims and Angie (Doug)Pugh. Barbara was blessed with many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara was a cook for many years in the Wayne Township School System. She worked at Garden City and Ben Davis High School. Barbara was a wonderful cook known for her famous chocolate eclairs. She was always happiest fixing big homemade meals with her family around her. The more the merrier, everyone was always welcome.
Barbara had a heart of gold and loved unconditionally. She was never one to complain and was always in good spirits. She loved the lord and her faith never wavered. Barbara will be remembered by family and friends for her unforgettable humor, her wisdom, and her kindness.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 1pm at the Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel with calling from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, September 13 at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Plainfield, IN. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019