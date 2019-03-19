|
Barbara Stockwell Bugbee
Indianapolis - Barbara S. "Bobbie" Bugbee, 96, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born in Long Beach, CA on April 13, 1922 the daughter of Earl and Julia (Fields) Stockwell. She grew up in Compton, CA and graduated from Compton Union High School. She went on to attend the University of California, Davis, where she studied Home Economics.
Bobbie was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church; the Crossroads Guild, Children's Museum Guild and the White Cross Guild; she was an avid bridge player; Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother. She also volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels and Fletcher Place.
Bobbie was a kind, sweet, generous and compassionate lady who was loved by everyone. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She adored her family and will be lovingly missed by all who knew her.
Bobbie was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Ben McPherson Bugbee, whom she married on May 3, 1944; her parents; and her sisters, Janice Pentecost and Lucy O'Connor.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Bugbee (Marge) and Beth Bugbee; grandchildren: Sarah Fitzpatrick (Pat), John, Patrick and Ted; and great-grandchildren: Frank, Shane, Desmond and Margaret.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bobbie's name may be made to Fletcher Place, P.O. Box 825, Indianapolis, IN 46206.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019