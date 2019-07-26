Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lincoln Memory Gardens
6852 S Indianapolis Rd
Whitestown, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Strack Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Strack Anderson Obituary
Barbara Strack Anderson

Indianapolis - Barbara, aged 75, passed away comfortably at home surrounded by loving family on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019. Barb is survived by her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, a brother and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held from 3 to 4 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Lincoln Memory Gardens, 6852 S Indianapolis Rd (Lafayette Rd), Whitestown, IN 46075. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to or https://donate3.cancer.org. Sympathy cards can be directed to Lisa Agarwal, 8706 Pepper Rock Dr., Austin, Tx. 78717.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.