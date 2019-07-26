|
|
Barbara Strack Anderson
Indianapolis - Barbara, aged 75, passed away comfortably at home surrounded by loving family on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019. Barb is survived by her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, a brother and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held from 3 to 4 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Lincoln Memory Gardens, 6852 S Indianapolis Rd (Lafayette Rd), Whitestown, IN 46075. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to or https://donate3.cancer.org. Sympathy cards can be directed to Lisa Agarwal, 8706 Pepper Rock Dr., Austin, Tx. 78717.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from July 26 to July 27, 2019