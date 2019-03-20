|
|
Barbara Sue (Craw) Artrip Fouts
Indianapolis - Barbara Sue (Craw) Artrip Fouts, 87, Indianapolis, but formally of Eaton and Muncie, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born to the late Jay and Irene Craw, in Eaton, on March 22, 1931. She attended Eaton school district until 1946; the Muncie Area Career Center in 1977; Indiana Business College to 1978; and Indiana Vocational Technical College until 1980 where she received three degrees: technical in Medical Secretary, and occupational in Legal Secretary and Word Processing. She was employed as a typing teacher by the college for two years. She was also employed by the Fort Benjamin Commissary for 15 years, before retiring in 2006. She is a former member of the Muncie Moose as well as a Girl Scout leader.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Paul D., of 37 years; her children: Cindy (Martin)Barnhart, Tamara (Bill) Bonshire, and Michael Flannagan; grandchildren: Ron Bonshire, Joe (Allison) Bonshire, Rhiannon (Joe) Lathem, Crystal (Tony) Camargo, Brandon (Jenny) Miller, Robert Miller (friend, Erin), Josh Barnhart, and Jason (Katie) Barnhart; and several great-grandchildren .
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; step-parents; an additional step-mother; first husband, Ronald Artrip; a granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 12noon until 2pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately starting at 2pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Red Door, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019