Barbara Sue Prilliman
Mooresville - Barbara (Gee) Prilliman, 90, of Mooresville, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord, the afternoon of June 3rd, 2020.Born September 23, 1929 she was the first born of twins in Princeton, Indiana, to the late Melvin A. and Olive P. (Bush) Gee. Barbara graduated from Owensville High School in 1947 and Midwestern School of Evangelism, in Ottumwa Iowa in 1955. On May 7th, 1955 she married Ronald R. Prilliman. They were married 56 years until his death in 2011. After the passing of her husband, she moved in with her youngest daughter Melodie and family.Ron and Barb had 4 children and 1 stillborn child. The eldest son, Chris, passed away in February, 2004. She is survived by her three children, Sandi (Chuck) Westfall, Bryan (Suzanne) Prilliman and Melodie (Rick) Halstead; 8 grandchildren, Cari, Kyle, Ashley, Jacob, Ariel, Abbey, Ethan, Ariana; and 10 great grandchildren.Barbara and her twin sister Sandra sang in a gospel trio with Margaret Hunt. During their time together they recorded an album and sang at many church rallies.Throughout her lifetime she played the piano, organ, violin and assisted with community events wherever her husband preached. More recently, while she was on staff at The Church at Mt. Gilead, she sang on the worship team, played keyboard, and took part in musicals her husband directed. She also participated by making costumes, props, and backdrops for musicals and skits. She enjoyed taking part in the Likely Club and Bunco. She loved music and making cards as well as painting. She was an outstanding cook with the ability to be creative with her recipes. One of her favorite life experiences took place in the late 60's. She performed in the Phil Harris/Alice Fae Scholarship Foundation event in Linton, Indiana. Roy Clark, Jimmy Dean, George Gobel, and Trini Lopez entertained as well.Barbara's love of the Lord was revealed in the many ways she ministered throughout her life-time.Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory. Service will be held on Monday June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Gilead Church. Burial will follow the services at White Lick Cemetery. Per the family request, everyone attending the visitation and service, is asked to please wear a mask. Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com where you may share a memory or sign the online guest registry.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.