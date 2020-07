Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Thompson



This is the day that the Lord has made. I will rejoice & be glad in it.



-Psalm 118:24



Thank you for showing us Love in human form.



You were and are amazing.



Happy birthday, Nanny.



(August 1st, 1933 - April 8th, 2020)









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store