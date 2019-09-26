Resources
Barbara Williams Kothe Smith

Barbara Williams Kothe Smith Obituary
Barbara Williams Kothe Smith

Acton California - Barbara Williams Kothe Smith, 74, passed away on September 21st, 2019 at her home in Acton, California. Barbara was born May 16th, 1945 in Clarksville, Indiana to MaryLee (Keith) and Herman W. Kothe. Jr., attended Tudor Hall and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from University of Arizona and did post graduate work at Butler University.

Barbara was married to Bradley Smith, an artist, for 35 years. The joy and focus of her life was teaching; first elementary school in Los Angeles and then for 30 years high school and adult education in the Antelope Valley school system. Always a lover of music, theater and art, she managed to incorporate these in whatever class she was teaching. Her sharp wit and humor is remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Bradley Smith, her sister Jennifer N. Kothe, her brothers Herman W. Kothe III (Kate Griffin) snd Shubrick S. Kothe (Page Eisinger), her stepdaughters Senta Piersol and Neela Smith, nieces Holly Mack and Addie Kothe, nephews William Mack and Herman Kothe IV and great nieces Louise and Charlotte Mack and Zoey Kothe and grand nephew Caleb Kothe.

Donations may be made to Tudor Hall, any library or any animal charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
