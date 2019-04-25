|
Barbara Young
Plainfield - Barbara L. Young, age 85, peacefully passed away on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her family at Life's Journey, a loving and caring hospice facility.
She was born in Indianapolis and was the youngest of four children. She worked for Eli Lilly and Company for 20 years. Upon retirement, she moved with her husband to Ponce Inlet, Florida, where she enjoyed the warm weather and ocean breezes. She recently moved back to Indianapolis to be close to family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hassie and Radie Parker; sister Helen; brother JD, and daughter, Nancy Young. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Keith Young, as well as her daughter Becky (Young) Merrill; son-in-law Shawn Merrill; grandsons Jordan and Chad, and great-grandson, Arie. There will be no funeral services. Barbara's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Life's Journey Hospice for the loving care Barbara received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Life's Journey Hospice at 10241 E. County Road 100 N, Indianapolis, IN 46234. Arrangements provided by Cremation Society of Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019