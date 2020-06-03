Barry F. O'Brien
1941 - 2020
Barry F. O'Brien

Monticello - Barry F. O'Brien, 78, of Monticello (formerly of Indianapolis), passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1941 and was a 1959 graduate of Cathedral High School and went on to Butler University studying music education. Barry owned and operated Alabama Liquor Store and the Garfield Tavern both of Indianapolis. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., June 5, 2020, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 7 p.m., June 5, 2020. Burial will be private for the family. For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home
JUN
5
Service
07:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
