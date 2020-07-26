Bart A. Baker
Greenwood - Bart A. Baker, 57 of Greenwood, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 11, 2020 in Baghdad, Iraq. He was born September 12, 1962 in Beech Grove, Indiana to Marvin D. and Kathryn Marie (Woerdeman) Baker.
He was a 1981 graduate of Center Grove High School. He was a United States Army Veteran having served from 1981 until 1994. He had been a private helicopter mechanic for AAR and DynCorp International for the United States Military in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Survivors include his wife Gabriele (Kasan) Baker of Stuttgart, Germany, his children Marvin Baker and his wife Modupe Baker, grandson Elijah Baker and granddaughter Amaya Baker of Stuttgart, Germany, Michael Baker and his fiancé Kathy Hasan and grandson Cobie Baker of Stuttgart, Germany, Melissa Yoruk and her husband Ramazan Yoruk and granddaughter Amira Yoruk of Stuttgart, Germany and Matthew Baker and his fiancé Zoe Cyimana of Stuttgart, Germany, his parents Marvin D. and Kathryn Marie (Woederman) Baker of Greenwood, IN, sisters Monica Wojciehowski (Stan) of St. Louis, MO, Cheryl Baker of Greenwood, IN, Cynthia Doninger (Jerry) of Indianapolis, IN and Melanie Inch (Frank) of Greenwood, IN, a brother Brent Baker (special friend Lisa) of Indianapolis, IN., friend Mary Blanton of Indianapolis, IN and best friend brother Phil Standley of Greenwood, IN and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Bret A. Baker.
Retired Lieutenant Colonel James Girdley and the Reverend Stan Icenogle will conduct a service on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/bart-baker
Please use Firefox internet of Google Chrome for optimal viewing. Friends may call Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guest attending are required to wear face covering or masking at the mortuary. Burial with full military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and Franklin American Legion Post 205 Honor Guard will follow the service at Bluff Creek Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation 3500 Depauw Blvd Suite 2070, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or at www.info-komen.org
. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-738-0202.