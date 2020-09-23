Bart John Cibor
Bargersville - Bart John Cibor, 51, of Bargersville, IN, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2020. He is missed more than any words could ever express. He was born on February 16, 1969 in Walbrzych, Poland to John W. Cibor and Barbara (Loza) Cibor. At the age of 12, he immigrated to the United States with his family.
He graduated from Perry Meridian High School in 1987 and from Indiana University - Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1995. He also proudly served in the United States armed forces, reaching the rank of Captain in the Army.
Bart was the owner operator of Clean Out Enterprises LLC, and prior to that, he worked in sales for Metalworking and Pepsi. While employed with Pepsi, he helped to start up sales operations in Poland after the end of the Cold War.
Bart was known for his strong work ethic and business acumen, as well as his love of family and friends. He was keenly interested in politics, very handy, enjoyed nature and his pets (five dogs, two cats), and loved to cook, where he concocted his own recipes.
Bart is preceded in death by his father, John W. Cibor.
Dearest Bart is forever loved and also survived by his wife, Rebecca Cesarz Cibor; son, Ted Cibor; mother, Barbara (Loza) Cibor; mother-in-law, Marilyn Cesarz; father-in-law, Thomas Cesarz; sister, Aggie Wilson; sister-in-law, Katie Cesarz; brother-in-laws, Greg Wilson and Tom Cesarz; nieces, Abby Wilson, Sophia Wilson, and Samantha Cesarz; nephews, Jacob Wilson and Jake Cesarz; uncle, Boleslaw Loza; cousins, Artur Loza and Ania Laskus, as well as other cherished relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN.
Bart will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing a shelter dog or cat into your home.
