Services
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
19 East Main Street
New Palestine, IN 46163
317-861-4349
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
6513 W 300 S
New Palestine, IN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
6513 West 300 South
New Palestine, IN
View Map
Bart Leon Gish Obituary
Bart Leon Gish

New Palestine - Bart Leon Gish, New Palestine - 83, passed away March 31, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis on April 10, 1935 to the late Roy Rhodes and Gertrude Lucille (Cuppy) Gish and was baptized at the Irvington Methodist Church. Bart was a graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Indiana University where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He proudly served his country in the Indiana National Guard. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he was married to Vernice (Mearling) in 1957. He was in the auto repair business for 50 years and retired from his own business, Bart's Brake Technicians, in 2000. Bart was a Boy Scout leader, participated in church activities, enthusiastically followed IU sports, the Indianapolis Indians, and the Colts, and enjoyed his family and grandchildren. His sense of humor, warm friendship, compassion for others and love of his dogs brightened each day. Bart is survived by his loving wife of 61 years; children, Scot (Donna) and Kent (Angie); grandchildren, Megan (Drew) Carrico, Sarah (Chris) Shaw, Katie (Brandon) Fields, Grant (Hannah), and Jenni; In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, 6513 W 300 S, New Palestine, IN 46163. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, April 2 and 10:00-11:00 AM Wednesday April 3 with memorial service and gravesite burial to follow at Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com or to the Hendryx Mortuaries' Facebook page. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019
