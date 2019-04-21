|
|
Barteld A. Vredeveld
Indianapolis - Barteld A. Vredeveld 82, of Indianapolis passed away suddenly on April 8, 2019. Bart was the son of the late Barteld Vredeveld, Sr. and Mildred (Wittlin) Totten of Indianapolis.
Born in Muskegon, Michigan, he moved to Indianapolis at a young age. He graduated from Southport High School and the University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After graduating and completing officer training in Quantico, VA, he served two terms in the United States Marine Corps. While serving in Viet Nam, Captain Vredeveld was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat V for meritorious service during the Tet Offensive.
After his military service, he immigrated to Australia. During the next 10 years he managed the Bourbon and Beefsteak Bar in Kings Cross, NSW, Australia for his good friend, Bernie Houghton.
After returning to Indianapolis, he opened Bart's Bakery in Greenwood, IN. He later studied and obtained a degree in computer programming at Ivy Tech Community college, and went on to work for Dot Food Company, and Olinger Liquor distributors from where he retired.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Erika, daughter Kim Fletcher (Simon) of Australia, step-sons Eric Sutton (Herbert Brant), Matthew Sutton, and sister Rita Woerner (Danny), also surviving is a niece and her family.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 22nd from 4:00-7:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN, with a funeral service the following day, April 23rd at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army 540 N. Alabama St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019