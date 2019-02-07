Services
Flanner and Buchanan – Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN 46236
(317) 454-7078
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan – Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN 46236
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan – Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN 46236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bartley Cohill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bartley William Cohill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bartley William Cohill Obituary
Bartley William Cohill

Indianapolis - Bartley William Cohill, 60, of Indianapolis, passed away on Jan. 30, 2019. He is survived by his children, Matthew (Kailey) Cohill, Rachel (Brett) Nelson, Andrew Cohill, Adam Emmett Cohill; 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation will be held on Feb. 8, 2019 from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Geist with a service on Feb. 9, 2019 at 2pm. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner and Buchanan – Geist
Download Now