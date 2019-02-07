|
|
Bartley William Cohill
Indianapolis - Bartley William Cohill, 60, of Indianapolis, passed away on Jan. 30, 2019. He is survived by his children, Matthew (Kailey) Cohill, Rachel (Brett) Nelson, Andrew Cohill, Adam Emmett Cohill; 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation will be held on Feb. 8, 2019 from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Geist with a service on Feb. 9, 2019 at 2pm. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019