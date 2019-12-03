|
|
Barton Lewis "Bart" Charnstrom
Indianapolis - Mr. Barton Lewis "Bart" Charnstrom, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born July 11, 1941 in Indianapolis, a son of Clyde and Edith (Chappell) Charnstrom.
Bart was born with Cerebral Palsy and at age 11 contracted Polio prior to availability of the Salk vaccine. During his childhood and youth, Bart underwent several major surgeries to offset the symptoms of his illnesses. Despite the physical limitations that Bart faced every day, he attended James E. Roberts School through the eighth grade and then worked with private tutors for several years. Bart was very proud to have earned his GED at age 37.
Bart was employed for several years at Regal UA Circle Centre Theater, greeting movie-goers and enjoying meeting and talking with thousands of people. It was work that he loved because he was outgoing and genuinely interested in others. He also provided volunteer services for several years at the Marion County Home at Julietta.
Bart held a deep and simple faith which he shared freely with others. He was a member of Meridian Church of God for almost 35 years and previous to this was a member of New Palestine United Methodist Church.
Bart loved to travel. He was a member of Handicap Horizons, a travel group for people with physical limitations. He also learned to arrange his own travel. Bart visited New York City, Washington, DC, Bermuda and Chicago and made four trips to Hawaii. In his travels, as in his life, Bart met many kind strangers and his faith and optimism at what he could achieve were almost always rewarded.
Bart is survived by his siblings, David (Sandra) Charnstrom, Rebecca (Mark) Bennett and Andrew (Donna) Charnstrom. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Brett (Michelle) Charnstrom, Jennifer Charnstrom, Charles (Kimberly) Wolfe, John (Michelle) Bennett, Mark (Rachael) Bennett, Cecelia (Patrick) Haggan, Michael Charnstrom and Will Charnstrom as well as many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends…all loved and were loved by Bart and there is both sorrow and joy at his passing.
In addition to his parents, Bart is preceded in passing by his sister, Carol Knoy.
A Celebration of Life for Bart will at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Meridian Church of God, 7800 S. Meridian St, Indianapolis with Rev. Daniel Miller officiating. Burial will follow at New Palestine Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the church.
For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, the family has suggested those be offered to Meridian Church of God, 7800 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46217 or to the (donate.lovetotherescue.org).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019