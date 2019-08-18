|
Dr. Bashir Samuel
Indianapolis - Dr. Bashir Samuel went peacefully to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019 after a full life of 88 ½ years. He was born in Lahore, Pakistan on December 16, 1930 to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Dulvy. Dr. Samuel, or "Sam" as he was known to many friends, was a devoted father, father-in-law, grandfather, stepfather, husband, friend to many, and brother to his sister Esther, who left this earth too early in their lives.
Bashir was a renowned chemist and always enthusiastic about his work. He left Pakistan in 1964 for Manchester, England where he completed advanced degrees, including a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Manchester University. After bringing his wife, Ruth and sons Julian and Tony to Indianapolis in 1969 to join her family, the Sangars, Dr. Samuel worked as a chemist, an educator and even had a part time stint at a hardware store to help make ends meet. He was also affectionately known as "Doc" to his family at Mays Chemical Company, where he worked from January 1, 1988 until he finally retired at the age of 80 on December 31, 2010.
Throughout his life, he was known for his gentle, mild mannered personality which also included a wonderful sense of humor and a tremendous amount of generosity. He was an avid soccer, cricket and field hockey player in his youth in Pakistan and he had a passion for watching tennis throughout his life.
He was proud to join his sons for the Wimbledon Men's Quarterfinals on a family trip to England in 2012. The trip included; Ruth, Julian, Tony and his wife, loving daughter-in-law Anita, and their kids, Grandpa's pride and joy Lilly and Noah, along with Sam's second wife, Roberta and her sister Ginger.
The group visited London for six days and Manchester for five, including a visit to his old Chemistry Department at Manchester University and a reunion with old friends John and Veronica Hall (Tony and Julian's God-Parents) and Dr. Ken Wade, a friend/professor from Durham University where Dr. Samuel had done postdoctoral work.
Roberta and her family, including her three daughters Becky, Karen and Pam, her brother Joe and many others took Sam into their lives and loved him as he did them. Roberta and Sam enjoyed travel and cooking. She precedes him in death along with his parents and his sister.
He sometimes spoke of his sister Esther, whom he loved dearly. She passed away in Pakistan at the age of only 21, when he was 18. There is much comfort in knowing that he will be playing with Esther once again, as they did when they were children. He was especially close to his loving grandchildren, as he saw himself and his sister in Lilly and Noah.
Throughout his life, he shared several stories with his friends and family. He told of defeating several attackers after a field hockey game with only his field hockey stick. He survived dangerous encounters during the Pakistan-India partition in 1947 that could have ended his life. He solved impossible chemical problems in school and had many successes in his chemistry career, including publications is various scientific research journals and receiving two patents while at Mays Chemical. He shared these stories, often over and over and over again, but we loved him for those stories and for many other reasons.
He was a true gentle man, a beautiful soul, a loving father and grandfather, and a great friend to everyone throughout his life, including the many friends he leaves behind at Stonecrest of Meridian Hills Assisted Living, where he spent two wonderful last years of his life.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 24th at the Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center at Washington Park North Cemetery, 2706 Kessler Blvd. West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Service to begin at 1 p.m. followed by the Final Placement. A lunch will be served to all family and friends following the Service.
To carry forth his legacy in chemistry and science, the family asks that any contributions be made to: TPCS Scholar Project in honor of Dr. Bashir Samuel, Traders Point Christian Schools, 5770 Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown IN 46075 or online at tpcs.org. The Scholar Project supports curriculum and supplies for STEM related initiatives at Traders Point Christian Schools.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019