Bayete Sydney Williams
Indianapolis - Bayete Sydney Williams 47 passed away March 10,2019. He was born in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar Vocational Career Academy High School. He also graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute of Indianapolis where he majored in Diesel Truck Technology.
Bayete served 20 years in the U.S. Navy where he received an honorable discharge.
Bayete was currently employed as a semi truck driver at Old Dominion Freight Line for the past 12 years. His past employment also includes; law enforcement with Indianapolis Police Department, and Lieutenant at Indiana Women's Prison.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife ; Janice Kay Williams, his children; Kierra Anderson, Tierra Anderson, Sonia Ramirez, Michael O'Connor, and Shawnta Franklin, grandchildren and father and mother in law; Melvin and Deborah Brewer.
Services are Monday March 18,2019 12:00 noon at L.C. May Funeral Service, Anderson, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Marilynn Collier officiating.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019